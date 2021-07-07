UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $29,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 178.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.