UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Medpace worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.