UBS Group AG Acquires 18,898 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 37,796.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

