UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $65,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,539.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

