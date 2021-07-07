UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 476,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.80% of Conformis worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $17,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 668,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

