UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Million Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

