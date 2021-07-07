UBS Group AG Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,943 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

FSM stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

