UBS Group AG Purchases 1,580 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

