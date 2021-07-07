UBS Group AG Reduces Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

