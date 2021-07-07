UBS Group AG Sells 1,842 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

