UBS Group AG Sells 192,380 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

