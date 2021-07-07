UBS Group AG Sells 34,046 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after buying an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,645,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

