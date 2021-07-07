UBS Group Raises Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $124.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $111.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

