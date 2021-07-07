Unifty Price Hits $22.65 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $22.65 or 0.00065726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.90 or 0.99745136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00966197 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,558 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

