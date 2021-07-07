Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $269.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.