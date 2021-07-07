United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

