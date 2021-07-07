Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ: USAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/30/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “
- 6/29/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/24/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/17/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/4/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/19/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 43,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.
