Urus (URUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $761,423.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $9.78 or 0.00028086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $761,423.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00936478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

