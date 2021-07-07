US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ECOL opened at $37.50 on Monday. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

