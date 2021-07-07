Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

