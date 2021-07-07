Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $27.70

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $27.00. Valneva shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.