VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Position Increased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 3.41% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 42,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,763. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

