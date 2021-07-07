Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

