Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.94

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and traded as low as $47.39. Vectrus shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 23,907 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vectrus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

