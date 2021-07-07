Veil One Day Trading Volume Tops $997.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $997.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,196.06 or 1.00086826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.85 or 0.01290313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00404841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00398513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005933 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

