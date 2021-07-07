Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 270.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,375 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ventas were worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

VTR opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -230.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

