Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 4,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -244.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $549,772.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,446,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,472 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

