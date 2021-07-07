VerusCoin Trading Up 6.9% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.40 million and approximately $21,676.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00166443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,763.53 or 1.00153372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.77 or 0.00975991 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,111,265 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

