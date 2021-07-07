Vesper One Day Volume Reaches $355,136.00 (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.86 or 0.00022739 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $355,136.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00165365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.00 or 0.99917940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.41 or 0.00982268 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,273 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

