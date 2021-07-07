VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

