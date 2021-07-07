Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading Down 5.9%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 257,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 300,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

