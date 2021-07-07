Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,718,441.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,356 shares of company stock valued at $59,707,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.