Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 499,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

