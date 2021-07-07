Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 79,521 Shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 251.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,521 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of BlueCity worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

BLCT opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

