Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

