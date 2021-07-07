Vitae Market Cap Reaches $4.34 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Vitae has a market cap of $4.34 million and $21,490.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

