Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

VNT opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vontier (VNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.