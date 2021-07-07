W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

WRB opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

