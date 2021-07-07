Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 66,178.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WNC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

