Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 66,178.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of WNC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

