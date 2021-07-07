Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $53.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.26.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

