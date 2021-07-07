Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 324,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

