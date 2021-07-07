Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

NASDAQ AMAOU remained flat at $$10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU).

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.