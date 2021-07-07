Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.78

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$153.78 and last traded at C$153.77, with a volume of 71453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$150.21.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$40.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 74.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,242.56.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

