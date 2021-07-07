Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.92% of Watford worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 889.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 80.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet cut Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

