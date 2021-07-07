WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Hits $37.32 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $37.32 million and $3.31 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.63 or 0.00940781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045482 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.