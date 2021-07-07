Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,567 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $360.19 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $360.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

