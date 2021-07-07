Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

