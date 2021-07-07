Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $429.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $433.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.