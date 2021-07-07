Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 48,370 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,370 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of WW International worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 3,181.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WW International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum upped their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

